Player of the week..Jaylan Smith

Senior Jaylan Smith has been chosen as The Moulton Advertiser’s Player of the Week this week for his performance in the 20-16 win at the Winston County Yellow Jackets last Friday. On the offensive side, he rushed in a 7-yard touchdown on the back of an interception made by the Eagles. On the other side of the ball, Smith racked up two interceptions for his work as a defensive back.  His first came with two minutes left in the final quarter after a botched punt that was recovered by Winston County.  Just a minute later the Yellow Jackets had the ball again at midfield, a touchdown could win them the game. A last chance effort saw Smith pick the ball once again, securing the game at 20-16 with 40 seconds left on the clock. Smith single-handedly shut down the Yellow Jackets ultimate and penultimate drives,  sealing the game for the Eagles and securing East Lawrence’s first win in almost two years.

