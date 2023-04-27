Prep roundup: Lawrence County goes 2-2 at weekend tournament

The Lawrence County Red Devils went up against some top competition this past weekend.
But with area tournament play right around the corner, tough competition was exactly what they wanted.
Area tournaments will begin next week, so coaches are looking to see their teams put things together.
Against some of the best teams Alabama has to offer, Lawrence County went 2-2 in a tournament over the weekend .
The Red Devils defeated 6A Hazel Green and American Christian, while losing to 7A Vestavia Hills and Class 4A, No. 1 Curry by one run.
“We were in a bad spot (going) going into the weekend. I didn’t know how we would handle it. We were either going to pack it in or show some life,” said Lawrence County head Will Inman. “I thought we played really well against some tough teams. We definitely showed life.”
--
Lawrence County 4, Hazel Green 3: Ava Templeton tripled and drove in two runs to lead Lawrence County, while Bella Cross added two hits and tossed five innings.
--
Curry 8, Lawrence County 7: McKenzie Hyche had two doubles and three RBIs for Lawrence County. AB McKay homered.
--
Faith Academy 4, Hatton 1: Brianna Oliver had two hits for the Hornets and pitched six innings with seven strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 5, American Christian 0: Bella Cross pitched a complete-game shutout for Lawrence County, allowing six hits over six innings with one strikeout.
McKenzie Hyche had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Devils.
--
Vestavia Hills 17, Lawrence County 5: AB McKay had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Hyche homered and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Ada Grace Calhoun added a solo home run.
--
Hatton 6, Alabama Christian 2: Kailyn Quails went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Hatton.
Marlie Hood had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Oliver pitched seven innings.
--
Central-Phenix City 10, Hatton 0: Brianna Oliver had a pair of hits to lead Hatton against Class 7A Central-Phenix City.
Bria Allen had a homer, and three RBIs for Central-Phenix City.
--
Brewer 12, Hatton 1: Abby Summerford’s three RBIs led Brewer. Three other players had two. Gracie Lawrence threw a five-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
--
Ardmore 15, Lawrence County 5: Makena Hall had four hits and two RBIs for Ardmore, while AG King homered and had three RBIs.
Lara Ann Norwood led Lawrence County with three RBIs.
--
Hatton 5, Lauderdale County 3: Morgan Lane homered to lead Hatton, while Brianna Oliver and Arlie Armstrong each reached base twice.
--
East Lawrence 13, Decatur 3: Callie Pittman had two RBIs and Mattie Rae Gillespie struck out eight in five innings to lead East Lawrence.
Arley Grace Waits drove in a run for Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.