"It's starting to come together": Hatton continues to improve with 52-0 drubbing of Tharptown

Hatton's Tasean Love runs for a touchdown during the Hornets' dominating win over Tharptown on Friday night 

 Caleb Suggs
HATTON - The unique situation the Hatton Hornets face this season has presented plenty of obstacles, but head coach Denton Bowling feels his team is starting to overcome them. 
Hatton defeated Tharptown Thursday night 52-0 to move to 3-0 on the season. The Hornets continue to improve each week, with teammates from Hatton and R.A. Hubbard beginning to gel more and more. 

