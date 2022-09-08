"It's starting to come together": Hatton continues to improve with 52-0 drubbing of Tharptown
- Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
HATTON - The unique situation the Hatton Hornets face this season has presented plenty of obstacles, but head coach Denton Bowling feels his team is starting to overcome them.
Hatton defeated Tharptown Thursday night 52-0 to move to 3-0 on the season. The Hornets continue to improve each week, with teammates from Hatton and R.A. Hubbard beginning to gel more and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- "It's starting to come together": Hatton continues to improve with 52-0 drubbing of Tharptown
- Mississippi’s only burn center to close Oct. 14
- Prison warden to retire after DUI arrest
- Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- The soundtrack of our youth/music, memories, and the road to Muscle Shoals
- Cullman man booked in Lawrence County jail
- Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Vegas crash case
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Most Popular
Articles
- Possible increase in Moulton water and sewer rates
- Cullman man booked in Lawrence County jail
- Courtland’s “Return to Mayberry” a success
- Friday football games moved to Thursday
- "No such thing as routine call": Moulton police chief issues statements on Tuesday altercation
- 2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
- Lawrence County dominates Pepsi Challenge
- Local resident contributes to historic preservation in her neighborhood
- Mayberry comes to Courtland
- The soundtrack of our youth/music, memories, and the road to Muscle Shoals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.