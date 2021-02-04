Danville got the first possession of the night and then the game was over.
The next time the Hawks got back on their offensive side of the court, Hatton's Lady Hornets led 9-0.
The Hornets used intense pressure defense to a T Thursday night, allowing them to roll to a huge win over Danville 61-32.
"I was very excited to see how well our press performed," said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. "We're pretty long and we've started moving a lot better. We're defending the next pass and our traps are getting a lot better."
With area tournament right around the corner, Chamness wasted no time getting her reserves some playing time, swapping a whole five in the first quarter. The good news for her, and Hatton, there wasn't much drop off if any.
"First five in and then the second bunch comes in and does the exact same thing," Chamness said. "That's every coach’s dream that you can sub like that and not have a drop off."
Hatton suffocated Danville to the tune of a 39-7 halftime lead.
Josie Harville scored a game high 20 points. Lillie McGregor finished with 12, while Kailyn Quails and Chloe Gargis both had nine.
With as effective as the press was, Hatton hopes to be able to use it in postseason play.
"I was really pleased with the press and the hope is that we can be as effective in the area tournament and more," said Chamness. "Some people live and die with it but I tell our girls we'll do it and if it works we'll stick with it. I think our press gets us going and allows us to be successful."
Hatton, who closes the regular season 20-3, will host the area tournament next week.
The Hornets now begin their run to Birmingham that started when they lost by just three points in last year's regional finals.
"I feel like we're ready. We talked this week about not being satisfied," Chamness said. "There's a list on the board of the games left and we keep checking them off one by one. I think the girls are ready for that run."
--
Danville boys 64, Hatton 34
The Hornets dropped to 13-7 to close the regular season as they could never find rhythm against the Hawks.
A bad second quarter saw the Hornets trail 41-17 at halftime.
Ivan Garrison was Hatton's leading scorer, finishing with eight points.
