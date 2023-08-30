Lawrence County’s Parker Frost has been chosen as The Moulton Advertiser’s player of the week this week for his performance against Danville last Friday. The junior quarterback had a role in five touchdowns, four being in the second quarter. Frost started the game with a 12-yard inaugural touchdown early in the second. Three minutes later, he threw a 70-yard touchdown at his receiver Braylon Dame. With 1:11 left in the half he threw another 70-yard connection, but this time to Brody Bean in the end zone to make it two of a kind. He would get one more on the Hawks before intermission, a five-yard pass to Dame that increased the halftime lead to 28-0. In the final act, he threw a 40-yard touchdown to Arnold Alexander, finishing the game at 41-7, a Lawrence County win.
Player of the week; Parker Frost
- Zane Turner Staff writer
