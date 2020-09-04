The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs picked up their first win of the season Friday night by dominating Cherokee 47-6.
Tyran Murphy had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Keyondrick Cobb finished with two rushing scores and Quintez McCoy also had two scores.
"I'm proud of the team for the win but I still don't feel like we're where we need to be," said head coach Mac Hampton. "Last week against Colbert County I didn't feel like we played like we were capable. We turned the ball over on the first three drives and were down 21-0 in the blink of an eye."
"I just don't want a repeat of last year," Hampton continued. "I think if we keep working hard this team has a chance to be really great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.