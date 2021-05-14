Hubbard shines as East Lawrence tops Lawrence County in spring game

It's been two years since Isiah Hubbard started a game at quarterback.
So, Friday's game was much awaited return.
In his first game as signal caller since East Lawrence's win over R.A Hubbard in 2019, the soon to be senior put on a show, tossing three touchdowns in a half and a series of action.
"Man, it felt great to be back out there," Hubbard said. "We came out clicking and really got on a roll. And we're just getting started."
It was the first meeting between East Lawrence and Lawrence County on the gridiron in four years. And while it was just a spring game, the Eagles did pull out the win 49-7, including a 28-7 mark in the varsity portion.
In the varsity action, Hubbard tossed touchdowns to returning starters Peyton Kelly and Dawson Terry, as well as newcomer Braylen Robinson.
After being mostly a defensive and run team a year ago, second year head coach Bo Culver, known as a strong offensive coach, was happy to see his team throw it around.
"We know Hubbard can be a really good football player and we have weapons on offense," Culver said. "I think each of our varsity touchdowns were scored by a different player. In all honesty, they performed better than even I thought they would."
Cayden Rivers scored the fourth Eagles' varsity touchdown on a two-yard run.
Soon to be freshman quarterback Parker Frost scored Lawrence County's lone touchdown on a pass to senior Alandis Johnson.
For the Red Devils, it was there first time in game action under new head coach Trent Walker.
"A little disappointed with some missed assignments and some breakdowns. But it's a spring game and I've never coached a spring game where we didn’t have that issue," Walker said. "Overall, I was really pleased with the effort. I thought the kids played hard."
Walker was excited about the test East Lawrence provided and what it can do for his program going forward.
"That's a really good football team," he said. "They helped us evaluate what we need to work on most."
Overall, it was a solid night of action.
"At the end of the day this is just a glorified scrimmage," Culver said. “Our kids came out excited, theirs’s did too. We both played hard, and no one got hurt. That's all you can ask for."
