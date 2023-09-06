One bite at a time; Brylan White rises from the line to lead East Lawrence

Junior quarterback, Brylan White, stands in front of the East Lawrence field house.

After the East Lawrence Eagles starting quarterback, Walker Letson, transferred last year, new head coach Mac Hampton has had to look in unconventional places to find his new field general.

“He throws the ball well, especially for a kid that never really played quarterback. It was one of those things, the kids kept saying ‘Brylan can throw the ball, Brylan can throw the ball,’” Hampton said.

