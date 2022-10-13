HATTON - For months now the motto of "Brotherhood" has been the driving force for Hatton football.
By now it's well documented the challenges the Hornets have faced. The closure of R.A. Hubbard High School following the 2021-22 school year and the subsequent consolidation into Hatton High School meant the players had more on their mind this offseason than just preparing for another season.
Instead, two teams had to come together, learning how to adjust to new teammates, new coaches, and roster size that rivals that of 4A-5A schools while using facilities and equipment meant for a 2A.
So far the team has risen to the occasion.
The Hornets are 6-1, the school's best start since starting 6-0 in 2004.
"The challenges that these kids faced have made them realize that there's more to life than football and I think that's helped them grow," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "When these kids look back on their time here and realize they were a part of something special. Something that people said couldn't be done."
The adversity Hatton has faced has the Hornets believing they can achieve anything on the field, including winning the school's first region championship in 22 years.
"We've been through a lot," said Hatton quarterback Briley Kerby. "If we continue to stick together, I don't think there's anything we can't overcome."
This Friday Hatton will travel to take on Lexington. The Golden Bears 6-1 (4-0) and sit atop Class 2A, Region 8.
The game serves as almost a de facto region championship, which has the Hornets extra amped.
"It's fun and exciting," Kerby said. "It's something we haven't had the chance to do in a long time here at Hatton."
Of course, the caveat, when it's been a long time since a team has done something, it means the current players have no experience competing for a region championship.
Just another challenge this team faces.
"We've been in a tough region and haven't had this chance before. The downside to that is that this is a whole new experience for these kids," Bowling said. "The good news is I think we've grown a lot this year. You go back to that Falkville game, we went in a little overconfident, got punched in the mouth early and never recovered. Fast forward to last week against Sheffield, same scenario, we fumble the kickoff and they score in three plays, but we were able to bounce back and win going away."
"I think that shows the growth and maturation of this team and just how far we've come."
To defeat Lexington on Friday, Hatton will need some help from its new teammates from R.A. Hubbard.
A year ago Lexington defeated Hatton 42-8, and did so by playing press man cover 0 and completely taking away the run, while not respecting the pass.
This time around, a similar strategy won't be as easy as the Hornets boast plenty of speed on the perimeter.
"I think we can make an impact," said senior receiver Kyle Hampton, a former Hubbard player. "If we can take advantage of mismatches and use our speed to get them to respect the pass, it will take the pressure off our run game."
Bowling said the Hornets can't deviate from who they are, which is a run-first team, but added their new "weapons" give them an edge they didn't have last year.
A potential region championship would mean a lot to the Hatton community, but also a lot to the new players from Hubbard trying to make their mark.
"This is just my first year here, so it's exciting to get to play in a game that means so much," Hampton said. "It's a chance to make an impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.