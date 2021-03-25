The Lawrence county Red Devils picked up a big win over Athens last Thursday.
The Red Devils put together a 10 run game to get a narrow win, despite four errors, 10-9.
Kaden Edwards had a huge game, leading Lawrence County with a hit and four RBIs. Micah Owens also had a big performance, notching two hits and scoring three runs.
Lawrence County 5, Florence 7:
Lawrence County’s five run third inning wasn’t enough to get them the win, the Falcons scored three in the sixth after scoring four in the first two innings.
Drew Gatlin led the team with a hit and an RBI.
Lawrence County 12, Westminster 1:
Cameron Gholston finished with a team best two hits and three RBIs as the Red Devils blew out the Wildcats.
BenMichael Bennett had two hits and an RBI.
Micah Owens picked up the win on the mound, allowing no hits and no runs.
Decatur Heritage 10, East Lawrence 0
Nash Rippen finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Eagles picked up a win over East Lawrence.
Trey Olive picked up the win on the mound, allowing no hits and no runs in three innings.
East Lawrence 8, Lindsay Lane 3:
Five different Eagles delivered hits as East Lawrence ran past Lindsay Lane. Dawson Terry led the team with a hit and three RBIs. Jackson Carter led the Lions with three hits.
Lane Smith got the win on the mound, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings.
East Lawrence 13, Hatton 3:
Zach Lemay had three hits and two RBIs as the Eagles picked up a win over Hatton.
Austin Lopp, Neal Blaxton and Trey Rikard all had a hit and two RBIs.
Ridge Harrison led Hatton with two hits.
Hatton 15, Tharptown 5:
Wil Terry, Ridge Harrison, Parker Huff and Garson Pierce all tallied three hits as the Hornets blew out the Wildcats. Harrison also had three RBI, while Terry and Briley Kerby each had two.
Parker Huff got the win on the mound.
Hatton 20, Tharptown 7:
Five Hornet players all had two hits as Hatton picked up another blowout win over Tharptown.
Wil Terry had two hits and three RBIs, while Alex Brackin had a hit and four RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.