East Lawrence falls late to Priceville

CADDO - The East Lawrence Eagles suffered a stinging defeat Tuesday night.
After controlling the game nearly the entire way, the Priceville Bulldogs put together a late comeback, stealing a win on the road 49-46.
“We got a little tentative against the zone late, but the biggest thing is you just have to make shots,” said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. “We just could’t ever get that big bucket to pull them out of the zone and pull them out of man. We played hard but just couldn’t close it out.”
East Lawrence controlled the first three quarters, leading 12-10 after the first, 24-21 at halftime and 40-33 after three quarters. However, despite leading
43-33 early in the fourth, Priceville closed with a 16-3 run.
“The biggest adjustment we made was better closeouts on defense,” Dilbeck said. “Offensively we got the ball i9nside more. Even when we’re shooting the three well, getting the ball in the paint is crucial.”
Cole Linderman led Priceville with a game high 25 points, while Jake Langlos added 10. K’Lebb Hill led East Lawrence with 10.
Despite a few close losses recently, Garner still likes where his team is at.
“I’m not worried about us,” Garner said. “We’re playing hard, we just have to execute well and finish close games.”
Priceville girls 74, East Lawrence 36
The East Lawrence Eagles couldn’t keep up Tuesday night in a loss to Priceville. Hannah Hill led East Lawrence with 12 points. Lauren Hames scored 23 for Priceville and Leslie Hames had 18.
