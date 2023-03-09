Lawrence County celebrates state champions

The Lawrence County girls cross country team was celebrated this past week for winning their third straight 5A state championship this past November. The cross country team consists of Taylor Williams, Savannah Williams, Olivia Marsh, Lillie McLemore, Callie Ann Lovelady, Ava Martin, Alyvia McElwaney, Katie Dumas, Stella McDonald, Katie Mae Coan, Emily Louallen, Maggie Louallen, Emma Reed, Auburn Hill, Katie Bodine, Isabel Arriaga, Haley Dumas and Carly Smith. 

 Caleb Suggs

MOULTON - A year ago, Lawrence County students and faculty gathered to celebrate the two time state champion cross country team, all the while wondering if they could get three. 

This past Thursday, they got to celebrate three. 

