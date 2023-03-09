Lawrence County celebrates state champions

MOULTON - A year ago, Lawrence County students and faculty gathered to celebrate the two time state champion cross country team, all the while wondering if they could get three.
This past Thursday, they got to celebrate three.
Back in November, the Lawrence County girls dominantly brought home their third consecutive 5A blue map when they beat second place Bayside Academy by 61 points.
The Red Devils had the top three runners in the race, with Savannah Williams, Katie Mae Coan and Taylor Williams finishing 1-2-3.
Katie Dumas also finished eighth, while Lillie McLemore placed 13th.
This past Thursday the team was celebrated in a ceremony at Lawrence County High School. During the ceremony the team received their championship rings.
In the rich and storied history of Lawrence County cross country, the 2022 team was the first ever to three-peat.
“As I think about it, having now finished my 32 year, it really is special,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. “You had the one, the two and now the three. Each year they just built on it.”
After last year’s ceremony, Johnson toyed with whether or not he wanted to tell the girls that no team in the school’s history had ever three-peated. He’s glad he did.
“I debated whether or not to do it because I know how they can be,” Johnson said. “But they just took that as a challenge and pushed themselves even harder.”
The ceremony marked the last time a few seniors would be associated with the LCHS cross country team, including sisters Savannah and Taylor Williams, who have combined for five runners of the year awards. Both sisters will be headed to UNA to be a part of the Lion’s cross country program.
“We owe it all to our teammates and the relationships we had with each other,” said Taylor Williams. “We all bonded together.”
“We were blessed with a lot of opportunities,” added Savannah Williams.
Despite their graduation, however, the Red Devils still return several talented runners. Among those is Katie Mae Coan, a freshman who has already won two runner of the year honors.
Could the unthinkable happen with a four-peat? It’s certainly not out of the question.
“There’s an opportunity for four because we have three of our top five coming back. I tell them every year to have a chance at a championship you need three,” Johnson said. “Right after we won the third I told the girls coming back we’ve never four-peated. There’s definitely an opportunity to do something special.”
