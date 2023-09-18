Hatton goes on the road and shuts out Tharptown

The Hatton Hornets shut out the Tharptown Wildcats on the road, 56-0, in their second 2A Region 8 game of the year.
Quarterback Tasean Love opened up scoring for the Hornets with a 37-yard touchdown pass to receiver Khane Little, with an extra point Hatton pulled out to a one score lead.
Love scored one more time in the first with a 26-yard touchdown rush, Karvieon Black also had a 17-yard rushing touchdown to finish off the first. Both extra points were good and Hatton led, 21-0.
Early in the second, Love completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Suggs. Suggs then collected his own passing touchdown with a 29-yard bomb to Quendarius Bolding, completing all of Hatton’s 35-point half.
The Hornets went on to score three more times unanswered.
Love collected two passing touchdowns on the game and a rushing touchdown. His receivers helped him lead the offense, Little had two receptions for 64 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Suggs had three receptions for 67 yards, a passing touchdown and one receiving.
Hatton moves to 1-0 in region play and 3-0 overall. The Hornets will face Falkville (1-1) at home next Friday as the continue region play.
