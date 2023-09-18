Hatton goes on the road and shuts out Tharptown

Photo by Melanie Wilcoxson

The Hatton Hornets shut out the Tharptown Wildcats on the road, 56-0, in their second 2A Region 8 game of the year.

Quarterback Tasean Love opened up scoring for the Hornets with a 37-yard touchdown pass to receiver Khane Little, with an extra point Hatton pulled out to a one score lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.