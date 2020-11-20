It was championship Saturday for two cross country teams from Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County girls won the Class 5A championship at the state meet at Oakville.
The Hatton boys took the Class 1A-2A state championship. The Hatton girls just missed a state championship with a second-place finish behind Cold Springs.
Seventh-grader Katie Mae Coan set the pace for Lawrence County with her second-place time of 19:28.27. She was followed by five teammates with top-20 finishes.
“This was a good running day. This is my first state championship, and it feels good,” Coan said.
It was Lawrence County’s first state championship since 2015.
The Hatton boys were led by senior Jairo Lopez, who was fifth overall at 17:55.01. Neidyn Lopez led the Hatton girls with a seventh-place finish at 21:42.65.
To win a cross country team championship it takes several runners having great days and Lawrence County had that with eight finishing in the top 23. Sophomore Taylor Williams was right behind Coan in third place with a time of 19:43.99. Her sister Savannah Williams was seventh at 20:17.75.
Eighth-grader Ava Martin finished 10th at 20:21.39. It was freshman Kylie Graham at 17th, seventh-grader Katie Dumas at 20th, freshman Lillie McLemore at 22nd and eighth-grader Madison Ledlow at 23rd.
Finishing behind Lawrence County was UMS-Wright at second and Faith Academy at third. Brewer was 10th with Autumn Betts (20:38.27) and Rose Betts (20:52.50) finishing 11th and 12th.
The top seven individual times in 1A-2A boys had four area runners. Jack Bradford of Athens Bible (17:31.98) was second. Finishing one spot behind Hatton’s Lopez was Decatur Heritage’s Thomas Ross (17:55.67) at sixth and Lindsay Lane’s Henry Woodall (17:57.41) at seventh.
Hatton had finishes from Carson Graves at No. 16, Carson Masterson at 18th, Dakota Kidd at 20th and Isaiah Crosslin at 25th.
After Lopez, the Hatton girls had Sabrina Calhoun (22:46.91) at 18th, followed by Brayden Flanagan at 25th and Brenda Aranda at 35th.
Athens Bible finished fourth. The Trojans were led by Jessie Green (22:21.39) at 14th and Jolie Green (22:23.48) at 15th.
In other top notable finishes for area runners, Athens’ Caroline Mallette (19:26.82) was sixth in Class 6A girls and her team finished 15th overall. Decatur’s Julio Cerda (17:36.23) was 42nd overall in Class 6A boys.
