Thompson signs with UAH

One of Lawrence County’s longest tenured athletes is officially on her way to the next level.
Senior Sadie Thompson inked her letter of intent last week to play softball at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
It was a major accomplishment for one of the biggest stars in the county.
“I’m very blessed,” Thompson said. “I’m very excited to see what the future holds for me there.”
UAH has a strong softball program, which no doubt helped draw Thompson there. “The coaches were really straight with me and I know they’re going to push me hard,” she said. “They’re a really competitive school and I love that because I’m a really competitive person. I also love that family atmosphere there.”
Many people like to joke about college athletes, that seem like they’ve been in college forever as they have started for multiple years. Thompson fits that bill at Lawrence County.
She has been a starter for the basketball team since eighth grade and has started for the softball team almost as long.
It will be unusual to see her not in red and black next year.
“It feels weird to think I’ll be leaving here,” she said. “But this will always be my home. Going there is going to be a big adjustment, but I’ll always like it here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.