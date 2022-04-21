Eagles overcome roller coaster season to reach playoffs

CADDO - This week starts the beginning of the AHSAA state baseball playoffs and the East Lawrence Eagles will be joining the 208 teams Class 1A-7A that made the cut.
The Eagles will be making their first playoff appearance since 2019, and the first under head coach Tanner Reed, who is in his first season as head coach ever.
“It’s really exciting,” Reed said. “You have to give credit to the kids, they’ve bought into what we want to do. From the weight room to the practice schedule, they’ve shown up everyday with the mentality it takes to reach the playoffs.”
To say the 2022 season has been a roller coaster for East Lawrence would be quite the understatement.
The Eagles started almost as hot as possible, going 10-1 and reaching No. 2 in the Class 3A state rankings. But as good as the start was, the middle was almost as bad, as they lost their next eight games.
But even during their blazing start to the season, Reed knew there would soon be lows. By preparing his team for them, they were able to overcome the lows to finish strong, sweeping their final two area series to reach the playoffs.
“Baseball is all about highs and lows and your mentality when you’re dealing with them is what defines your season,” said Reed. “We had that bad stretch, but we knew that no matter what the goal we had in mind, which was to reach the playoffs, was still obtainable. The guys did a great job of overcoming adversity to reach that goal.”
The Eagles will be headed into the playoffs with plenty of momentum as they’ve won their last six games since ending that eight game losing streak.
“I feel like we’ve gotten back to what we do well,” Reed said. “We’re swinging the bat well and this past weekend I thought we played the best defense we have all season.”
East Lawrence’s first round playoff series will take place this Friday against the Childersburg Tigers.
Located in the heart of Talladega country, which will be in town this weekend, not much is known of Childersburg. However, that hasn’t dampened East Lawrence’s confidence.
“When you look at them, obviously something that jumps out at you is they’re undefeated in area play,” Reed said. “But I don’t think their area is quite as tough as ours. I think we have a great chance to go down there and compete this weekend.”
Games one and two will take place on Friday starting at 4. Game three if needed will be Saturday.
Win or lose, Reed says the playoff trip will have a big impact for the future of East Lawrence baseball.
“It’s a stepping stone to build what we want to build,” he said. “We want to grow our program and develop kids down the road. Hopefully, others seeing our success will help us do that.”
