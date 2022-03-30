Hatton's Chamness to retire from coaching

HATTON - One of the longest tenured and most successful coaches in all of Lawrence County has decided to hang it up.
Chasta Chamness, who has been the head coach of the Hatton girls’ basketball program for the past 10 years, has decided that the 2021-22 season was her last.
"I turn 46 in April, so I've been doing this half my life," Chamness said. "I've always been told that you will know when it's time and I just feel like that time is now."
The decision wasn't premeditated. Coming off a state runner up finish in 2021, Chamness herself felt like she had 2-3 more years. However, throughout this past season she said she felt this would be it.
Her decision was made easier by the return of Erika Little, who served as an assistant to the Hornets this past year.
"Getting Erika back was huge for our program," Chamness said. "We felt like she would be the one to take over eventually, but as the season went on, I just knew she was ready to take over now."
Little will step in as the new head coach beginning this season, while Chamness will remain as assistant Athletic Director in addition to her teaching duties. She will also continue to help with Hatton's highly successful girl's strength and conditioning program.
Chamness will leave behind a team ready to instantly compete for a championship as the Hornets will return every player from 2022's Elite Eight team.
"That actually made my decision easier," Chamness said. "Leaving behind a team that will have high expectations with coach like Erika, who I know will be able to handle those expectations, it gave me peace."
As far as her legacy goes, Chamness will go down as one of the best to coach at Hatton. In her last four seasons, the Hornets won three area championships, advanced to the regional tournament all four years and made the state finals in 2021 as she helped bring Hatton back to among the Elite in Alabama high school girls’ basketball.
"It puts a smile on my face and a tear in my eye as I think about how tremendously blessed, I've been to be a part of this program," Chamness said. "You always want to leave a place better than you found it. That was my goal in mind, and I hope I was able to do that."
