Prep basketball roundup: East Lawrence loses control late against Clements

CADDO - The East Lawrence Eagles put up a good fight against the undefeated Clements Colts Monday night.
Unfortunately they couldn’t keep the momentum going the whole game and lost control late, eventually losing 45-34.
“We played good enough defensively to win tonight,” said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. “We just have to learn to finish offensively. We have to capitalize on opportunities to score.”
Clements led 14-8 after the first quarter and pushed that lead to 11 in the second. However, a big run by the Eagles closed the gap to 26-23 at halftime.
East Lawrence couldn’t keep that momentum in the second half, however. A big run late in the third quarter pushed Clements back up by 11 and the Eagles never recovered.
“We just couldn’t score. We forced some things, took some bad shots, missed layups and free throws,” Garner said. “We were getting stops defensively but we couldn’t string any baskets together. Credit to them, they made it hard but we’ve got to do a better jon of taking advantage of opportunities on our end.”
Coleman Garner led East Lawrence with nine, while PJ Head had seven. Dylan Patrick led Clements with 25.
-
Lawrence County girls 62, Falkville 35
Anna Clare Hutto turned in a double-double performance with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lawrence County on Wednesday.
Taylor Williams had a team-high 17 points for the Red Devils, while Savannah Williams added 12 points and six steals. Josie Montgomery had eight points and four steals.
Ellie Cate Hill had 19 points and seven rebounds for Falkville.
--
East Lawrence boys 62, Colbert Heights 40
Coleman Garner led the Eagles with 18 points off five three pointers as East Lawrence picked up their first win of the season.
Bralyn Robinson had 12 points, Isaih Hubbard 11 and PJ Head 8.
The Eagles led 29-22 at halftime.
--
Clements boys 66, Hatton 37
Clements continued the hottest start in recent program history on Wednesday, defeating Hatton 63-37 in the Clements Thanksgiving Classic to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The hot start has been led by senior point guard Dylan Patrick, who surpassed the 1,000-career point mark against Hatton and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Colts.
Clements led wire-to-wire, holding a 14-7 advantage after one quarter and a 34-19 lead at halftime. Ian Ezell had 10 points for Clements and Trent Sanders added eight.
Khane Little led Hatton with 15 points.
--
Clements girls 50, Hatton 45
Jenny Trent poured in a game-high 30 points as Clements defeated Hatton 50-45 in the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
With her team trailing 36-29 after three quarters, Trent outscored Hatton 15-9 over the final eight minutes as Clements scored 21 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win.
Taylor Farrar had seven points for Clements.
Lillie McGregor led three Hatton players in double figures with 16 points. Kailyn Quails had 14 points for the Hornets, while Chloe Gargis added 11 points.
--
Madison Academy girls 47, Lawrence County 45
Lawrence County put together a second-half rally but couldn’t overcome a 28-21 halftime deficit at the Encore Classic on Tuesday.
Ava Boyll led the Red Devils with 14 points and seven rebounds. Savannah Williams had 12 points and five rebounds and Josie Montgomery finished with 10 points.
--
Clements girls 56, East Lawrence 22
The Eagles fell to Clements Monday night
Myla Whetstone led the team with five points.
--
East Lawrence boys 70, Athens Bible 63
Bralyn Robinson scored 19 points, along with seven rebounds and five steals, to help lead the Eagles to their second win of the season. Isaih Hubbard finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Coleman Garner had 12.
-
East Lawrence girls 47, Athens Bible 31
Myla Whetstone had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Terhyn Taylor had eight points for the Eagles, who trailed 20-19 at halftime.
Brooke Blackley had 10 points for Athens Bible School and Addison Simmons scored seven.
