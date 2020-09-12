R.A. Hubbard rode a big game from junior quarterback Derrick Wiggins Jr. to erase a 12-point halftime deficit to earn a 26-24 comeback win over Hackleburg.
Wiggins Jr. scored on a 58-yard run in the third quarter and completed the two-point conversion with a pass to senior Tyrus Johnson. The junior quarterback found the end zone again in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run, but the Chiefs missed the two-point conversion.
R.A. Hubbard, however, was able to hold on for the win. Hackleburg quarterback Daniel Cooper led the Panthers, rushing 21 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
