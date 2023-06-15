Top sports stories of the 2022-23 school year

2022-23 was an eventful school year across the sports landscape in Lawrence County.
Some of the biggest stories the county has seen in years happened this year. Here were 10 of the biggest:
--
Hatton football has historic night 8/18
Friday was a historic moment for Hatton High School.
The annual jamboree between the Hornets and Lawrence County served as the backdrop for an important night for the Hornets.
That’s because it was the first game where players took the field together after the consolidation of R.A. Hubbard.
To kick off the night Hatton players, both old and new, linked arms and walked to the middle of the field, showcasing the “Brotherhood” that has become the team’s motto this season.
“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever seen or been a part of as a coach,” Bowling said. “To know that the game of football can teach so much, and showcase that we’re moving on. Adults from around this county, around this state and this country can learn so much from what these 87 young men are doing right now.”
“At a time when there’s so much volatility as it exists in society, these kids are once again proving they can overcome when given the opportunity.”
--
Lawrence County gets first win of Walker era - 8/25
Trent Walker had to take a minute.
The Lawrence County head coach was overcome with emotion Friday night after his Red Devils defeated Danville 24-6 in the season opener.
After an 0-10 record in his first season, the win marked the first for the Red Devils under Walker. It was also his first career win as a head coach.
“This is special,” Walker said. “I’m happy for these kids and this community more than I am me though. They bought in to what we were trying to do and stayed the course. They believed in the vision.”
2021’s 0-10 mark took a toll on coaches, players and the community. Friday’s win served as redemption.
“Everything we went through last year, the ups and downs, all the negativity, it feels so good to finally get over that and get a win,” said senior Wyatt Dutton.
--
Lawrence County three-peats as state champions
- 11/10
For the first time in the proud history of Lawrence County cross country, the Red Devils have won three straight championships.
The Lawrence County girls dominantly brought home their third consecutive 5A blue map on Saturday, edging out second place Bayside Academy by 61 points.
“I almost regretted it last year when I told the girls we had never three-peated,” said Lawrence County cross country coach Stanley Johnson. “But I knew what they would do with it and the drive it would give them.”
“It’s been such a joy this year. This No. 1 team has shown up every race,” added Johnson.
--
New facilities upgrade Lawrence County athletics - 1/5
New facilities at Lawrence County, East Lawrence, and Hatton High Schools will soon level up the county’s athletic programs. Construction on the three similar facilities is complete, but interior refinements and changes remain before education officials sign off on the buildings. They will hopefully be available for student use sometime in the spring semester.
Planning and design on the three athletic facilities began prior to the Covid pandemic. The virus paused work on the sites until 2021.
Each building was constructed approximately 120 feet by 78 feet. The interior floors each contain an approximate 36 yard by 15 yard turf field. The facilities were built to identical dimensions, but the interior layout varied based on coach requests. Each houses five triple-rack, multi-station weight racks; adjustable high box jumps; medicine bands; medicine balls; dumbbell racks; tsunami bars; two retractable batting cages; and more. Each facility has its respective school’s logo and colors on the weight equipment and turf.
“It’s going to be, obviously, a huge deal for our school system,” said Lawrence County High football coach Tray Walker. “Especially for our campus, our student-athletes, and really all students.”
--
‘So many memories’ : Iconic Lawrence coliseum set to be demolished - 1/26
Hank Williams Jr. once performed at the A.W. Todd Coliseum, former Gov. George Wallace spoke there and countless high school basketball games were played in the once-iconic 63-year-old facility, but it is now dilapidated and scheduled for demolition this month.
Several former athletes and coaches said it will be sad to see the coliseum turned into rubble. The coliseum was the hub of high school basketball in the county for generations of players and fans.
“Playing the county tournament in the coliseum was a magical week every year,” said Jack Steele, a former player and coach at county schools. “It brought out the best of all the teams in the county. It was the most competitive tournament in north Alabama year after year.”
The Lawrence County Board of Education permanently closed the coliseum in 2015 as repair costs involving a leaky roof and electrical issues began to mount. Renovation also would’ve been too costly, and the school board has hired Complete Demolition Services of Atlanta to raze the structure for $141,000.
The coliseum has a long history of hosting other activities including cattle sales, prayer meetings, summer sports camps, wrestling matches, and even the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters multiple times. At one time it was a clothing manufacturing facility. In its last few years, Lawrence County High’s JROTC program used it for training classes and drills.
Longtime Lawrence County educator and coach Andy Montgomery said in addition to Williams, country singers Barbara Mandrell, George Jones and the Oak Ridge Boys performed in the coliseum during the 1970s. He said Wallace gave a version of his “Segregation Now, Segregation Tomorrow and Segregation Forever” speech in 1962 at the coliseum.
“I sure hate to see it torn down,” Montgomery said. “I wish they could have fixed it when it needed to be repaired.”
It opened as Lawrence County Coliseum in 1959 and hosted the county basketball tournament from 1971 to 2015. Some tournaments saw more than 3,000 people cram into the venue, the county’s largest indoor event center, according to Montgomery.
Capacity was listed at 2,100, but it often ended up holding larger audiences than that.
-
Lawrence County lands trifecta runners of the year- 2/2
It’s rare to see three individuals selected for what is usually a solo award.
But that’s how impressive they were.
Lawrence County’s Savannah and Taylor Williams, as well as Katie Mae Coan were chosing as this year’s Country runners of the year.
The three star runners helped the Red Devils reached never before seen heights, serving as a catalyst for three straight 5A state championships.
“That’s something that’s never been done before here,” said Savannah Williams. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
The Red Devils were nothing short of dominant as well. In the 5A state meet they finished with 27 total points, 51 points ahead of second place.
Savannah, Coan and Taylor finished first, second and third respectively.
The girls said the success couldn’t have been achieved without each other.
“We’re always training together, pushing each other,” said Coan.
“We always held each other accountable. It was never easy,” added Taylor Williams.
--
Coan leads Lawrence County girls to state championship - 2/9
Katie Mae Coan and the Lawrence County Red Devils enjoyed a big day Saturday at the 2023 AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex, as Coan captured two individual state championships to help lead the Red Devils to the girls Class 4A-5A team championship.
Coan won the 1600 meter run (5:16.92) and 3200 meter run (11:30.83) titles, while Lawrence County’s 4x800 meter relay team also won a championship.
Savannah Williams (2:25.34) and Taylor Williams (2:26.45) finished second and third in the 800 meter run for the Red Devils, who finished with 47 team points to top second-place Arab (40.5) and third-place Scottsboro (34).
--
East Lawrence taps Hampton as new head football coach
- 3/9
The East Lawrence Eagles have found their next football coach.
The Eagles selected Mac Hampton to be the school’s 21st head coach.
The announcement was made on the school’s Facebook page late Monday night.
Hampton spent this past season as an assistant coach for the Eagles and now takes over for Sean Holt, who spent the last two years as the head coach of East Lawrence.
“I look for Coach Hampton to bring stability to the football program at East Lawrence,” said East Lawrence Principal Gaylon Parker. “He is from here and he knows what it takes to be successful.”
“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Parker added.
When the job became available, Parker outlined what he felt the school needed in a new coach. “We will be looking for someone who can develop our players to their fullest potential. That just doesn’t involve Friday nights,” Parker said in January. “We need an intense strength and conditioning program and someone who will bring stability for our kids.”
Parker felt that Hampton fulfilled those requirements.
Prior to last season, Hampton was the head coach of the now closed R.A. Hubbard High School. He spent five seasons with the Chiefs, compiling a 26-27 record with three playoff trips.
Hampton is a graduate of East Lawrence High School and played college football at Alabama A&M.
--
Lawrence County soccer continues to rise - 4/27
A year ago there was plenty of optimism surrounding the Lawrence County soccer program.
Flash forward to the present and that optimism has only grown larger.
Now in its third year as a varsity program, the Red Devils have grown into a respectable 5A program.
“It’s been phenomenal to see the improvement we continue to make each year,” said Brandi Logston, who oversees the Lawrence County soccer program. “Last year we were excited for the boys winning their first game, now they’ve won seven. The girls have made huge strides as well.”
“It’s amazing to see how the teams improve more and more each year,” she added.
This year Gabriela Plaza has led the girls team with 17 goals scored. Skye Letson has the shots on goal saved.
“In another year we plan to be in the postseason,” Logston said. “We were so close this year. It’s right there, ours for the taking.”
--
State Champs!: Hatton downs Wicksburg to claim 2A crown - 5/25
Bradyn Mitchelll said it’s been a long time coming.
The Hatton senior has been a varsity player for the Hornets since she was in the seventh grade. She’s been a part of several talented teams that all fell short of winning a championship.
This season, she finally got that title.
“I’ve waited for this moment for so long. I’m so happy it’s finally here,” said Mitchell.
Hatton defeated Wicksburg by a score of 12-10 in Game 2 Wednesday night to win the 2A state championship.
The championship is Hatton’’s first since 2017, head coach Denton Bowling’s first season.
And in Bowling’s final season as coach of Hatton. the Hornets pulled out one more.
“What these kids accomplished this year, it had nothing to do with me,” Bowling said. “This is a special group of young ladies, and they’ve earned this. Words can’t express how proud I am.”
For a while, it seemed like the coveted blue map trophy would elude the Hornets once again.
Needing just one win in two games, Hatton led 6-2 in Game 1. But a line drive off the foot of Mitchell, who was pitching, changed the game completely. The hit forced her out of the pitcher’s circle and Wicksburg took advantage, scoring 12 runs to win Game 1 14-6.
Game 2 started much the same.
The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead, while Hatton looked borderline lifeless.
However, it didn’t take long for the Hornets to find their energy.
Junior Marlie Hood drove in two runs on an RBI triple and kickstarted a seven-run inning.
Hatton grabbed the lead and never looked back
Mallie Yarbrough led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Hood, Kailyn Quails and Brianna Oliver all had two hits and an RBI.
Mitchell was chosen as the tournament MVP. Oliver and Quails were selected for the All-tournament team.
The win capped what has been a roller coaster season for the Hornets, who have battled through almost every adversity possible.
“All this group has ever done is fight. That’s all they’ve down all season and that’s what they did tonight,” Bowling said. “Because of that, they now get to call themselves champions.”
