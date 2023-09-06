Lawrence County Volleyball sweeps area opponent Russellville, Athens at home

The Lawrence County Red Devil volleyball team rolled past Russellville and Athens as they hosted the pair on Tuesday.
The first of the three-set sweep against 5A, area 15 opponent Russellville, ended, 25-11. Ava Boyll led the way offensively with 15 kills and a pair of aces.
The second set ended, 25-18. Kylie Graham was right behind Boyll with eight kills, 17 assists and an ace.
Sarah Dutton had 12 digs and Jaidah Hale put on a defensive showcase with six blocks. Lawrence County took the trio, 25-13, in the ultimate set.
The Lady Red Devils continued to coast past the competition as they took home the win over the Golden Eagles in a two set-sweep.
The first set saw a competitive match at first, but was taken away by Lawrence County to finish 25-21. Ava Boyll once again led the offense with 17 kills and six digs on defense. Bentlee Cross also had four kills, an ace and seven digs. The Red Devils completed the sweep 25-14.
They open up the season 1-0 in area 15 and can expect their next area game against West Point on the twelfth.
