The 2021 Moulton Advertiser All-County softball team:
Player of the year: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton -Mitchell turned in a career season, finishing with a .457 batting average and a .537 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. Mitchell led the team in homeruns with 10 and stolen bases with 24 and, despite hitting leadoff, also led the team and county in RBIs with 49. She was also the team’s ace pitcher, finishing with a 18-9 record with 2 saves and striking out 119 batters.
Coach of the year: Cortney Lovelady, Lawrence County - In her first full season as coach of the Red Devils, she led the team to a 32-19 record.
-
First team
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton OF/P - Finished with a .457 batting average and a .537 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. Led the team in homeruns with 10 and stolen bases with 24 and, despite hitting leadoff, also led the team in RBIs with 49. She was also the team’s ace pitcher, finishing with a 18-9 record with 2 saves and striking out 119 batters.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County C - Finished with a .412 batting average while driving in 19 RBIS and scoring 25 runs.
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County SS - Had 27 RBIs and 54 runs scored to go with a .412 batting average. also led the team in homeruns with six.
Ashlyn Potter, Hatton IF/P - Finished second in the county in RBIs with 45, one of only two players to finish over 40. She also blasted five homeruns and scored 37 runs while finishing with a 1.033 OPS
Tori Spears, East Lawrence IF/P - Led the team with a .402 batting average and a 1.049 OPS, while driving in 21 RBIs. Was also the team’s top pitcher with a 3.305 ERA and 58 strikeouts.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton OF - Batted .365 with 24 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Also had a 1.033 OPS
Rylie Terry, Lawrence County 3B - Led the team in RBIs with 38 while batting .378
Camryn Langley, East Lawrence C - Led the team in RBIs with 25, while batting .337 with a .947 OPS
Andee Brooke McKay, Lawrence County 2B - The eighth grader batted .378 from the team’s leadoff spot while driving in 22 RBIs and scoring 29 runs.
Anna Kate Potter, Hatton OF - Batted .368 as just an eighth grader. She also had a had a .461 on base percentage, a .945 OPS and scored 36 runs.
Brooklyn Letson, East Lawrence IF/P - Batted .337 and scored 28 runs from the team’s leadoff spot.
-
Second team
Emma Coan, East Lawrence SS
Mallory Lane, Hatton SS
Madelyn Ray, Lawrence County OF
Maddie Osborn, East Lawrence IF
Chloe Gargis, Hatton IF
Patti-Anne Smith, Lawrence County P
Maggie Shelton, Lawrence County IF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.