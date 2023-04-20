Hatton’s Quails goes “out with a bang”

HATTON - When you think of Hatton girls basketball, one name comes to mind.
At least, that’s what Hatton head coach Erika Little.
“When you think of Hatton girls basketball, you think of Kailyn Quails,” Little said.
It’s hard to argue with her.
For four seasons Quails has starred for the Hornets, racking up achievement after achievement.
This year might have been her best as the Calhoun signee wrapped up her stellar career at Hatton with 19.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game, as well as 85 steals and 20 blocks.
Because of her season, Quails was chosen as the county girls player of the year.
“She’s been a great player for several years, but this year she really stepped it up and became an important leader for us,” Little said. “She’s going to be a player that people remember for a long time. She went out with a bang.”
Little said replacing a player that has left her mark on Hatton will be next to impossible.
“You can’t replace a player like Kailyn. All we can do is build upon the foundation that she’s helped leave behind.”
Quails’ next step in her career will be at Calhoun, where she will join a team that’s coming off a strong first season back as a program.
“We went and watched Calhoun as a team and I know she’s going to fit in well there,” said Little. “She’s a fierce competitor and she’s going to help Calhoun to a lot of success over the next two years.”
