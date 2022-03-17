East Lawrence baseball No. 2, Hatton softball No. 4 in first ASWA poll of the season

The first ASWA (Alabama Sportswriter Association) baseball and softball polls of the season were released Wednesday and two county teams found themselves in the top five.
After a sizziling 10-2 start to the season, East Lawrence found itself ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A baseball poll.
The Eagles came in just behind area foe and defending state champs Phil Campbell. The two are set to meet next Tuesday, making the game now a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.
Hatton came in at N0. 4 in the Class 2A softball poll. The The 2A powerhouse Hornets have put together a 9-6 (12 games against teams class 4A or higher) start to the season despite dealing with numerous injuries.
The full poll can be found below.
--
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (12-2-1)
2. Fairhope (11-0)
3. Thompson (14-2)
4. Central-Phenix City (12-3)
5. Austin (12-4-1)
6. Bob Jones (9-5-1)
7. Spain Park (15-2-1)
8. Daphne (20-4)
9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)
10. Hoover (9-5)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (11-4), Baker (13-8), Enterprise (11-3), Oak Mountain (6-6-1), Prattville (9-6), Smiths Station (9-7), Sparkman (9-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-2)
2. Hartselle 17-1-1)
3. Helena (12-3-3)
4. Mortimer Jordan (10-4-1)
5. Hazel Green (11-2-1)
6. Springville (11-4)
7. Wetumpka (18-4)
8. Scottsboro (4-2)
9. Fort Payne (10-0)
10. Pell City (15-3)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (9-3), Chelsea (5-6), Chilton County (9-7), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-7-1), Homewood (7-3), McAdory (10-6), Muscle Shoals (8-3), Robertsdale (9-4), Spanish Fort (5-6-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (17-2)
2. Satsuma (16-4)
3. Rehobeth (11-3-1)
4. Tallassee (11-5)
5. Elmore County (11-4)
6. Brewbaker Tech (14-0)
7. West Point (11-3)
8. Hayden (6-3)
9. Moody (12-6)
10. Brewer (6-3)
Others nominated: Ardmore (3-2), Charles Henderson (1-7), Corner (5-5), Douglas (11-4), Guntersville (8-4), Holtville (11-2), Lincoln (11-8), Russellville (9-6), Sardis (3-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (11-3)
2. Brooks (9-0)
3. Cleburne County (7-3)
4. White Plains (14-4)
5. North Jackson (8-4)
6. Hamilton (5-3)
7. Northside (9-5)
8. Geneva (7-2)
9. Madison County (6-4-2)
10. Dale County (12-7)
Others nominated: American Christian (8-6), Cherokee County (3-7), DAR (7-2-2), Etowah (5-6), Munford (12-9), Oak Grove (9-5), Wilson (2-2), West Morgan (8-4-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (22-2)
2. Wicksburg (15-1)
3. Houston Academy (18-2)
4. Plainview (5-0)
5. Beulah (15-3)
6. Glencoe (13-3)
7. Pleasant Valley (10-5-1)
8. Prattville Christian (6-5)
9. Opp (11-5)
10. Geraldine (7-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-2), Colbert Heights (5-1), Danville (4-5), Flomaton (4-2), Oakman (7-2-1), T.R. Miller (12-9), Winfield (7-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (3-2)
2. Orange Beach (2-4)
3. Spring Garden (3-0)
4. Hatton (9-6)
5. G.W. Long (6-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (7-1)
7. Leroy (17-4)
8. Sumiton Christian (4-7)
9. Randolph County (10-5)
10. Ider (7-4-1)
Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Sand Rock (9-9), Vincent (8-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (6-3)
2. Holy Spirit (7-3)
3. Athens Bible (8-1)
4. Skyline (3-2)
5. South Lamar (4-4)
6. Sweet Water (9-4)
7. Kinston (2-4)
8. Belgreen (7-5)
9. Ragland (5-5-1)
10. Waterloo (3-2)
Others nominated: Berry (7-7), Cedar Bluff (5-5-2), Coosa Christian (5-3-1) Red Level (7-5).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (17-2)
2. Abbeville Christian (16-3)
3. Glenwood (16-5)
4. Hooper Academy (17-5)
5. Bessemer Academy (NA)
6. Clarke Prep (13-6)
7. Evangel Christian (12-5)
8. Macon East (12-9)
9. Chambers Academy (8-4)
10. Fort Dale (7-8-2)
Others nominated: None
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (9-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1)
3. Hoover (12-3)
4. Tuscaloosa County (11-1)
4. Spain Park (11-3)
5. Daphne (11-3)
6. Prattville (9-2)
7. Oak Mountain (10-5)
8. Vestavia Hills (10-5)
9. Spain Park (11-3)
10. Central-Phenix City (12-2)
Others nominated: Baker (6-7), Bob Jones (12-5), Enterprise (8-3), Fairhope (7-5), Florence (5-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (10-2)
2. Cullman (7-5)
3. Saraland (14-2)
4. Oxford (11-3)
5. Northridge (13-4)
6. Helena (6-6)
7. Briarwood Christian (6-3)
8. McGill-Toolen (11-3)
9. Hueytown (9-5)
10. Wetumpka (10-1)
Others nominated: Athens (9-4), Buckhorn (9-1), Chelsea (6-5), Faith Academy (3-7), Gardendale (9-4), Gulf Shores (11-3), Homewood (7-4), Jasper (9-4), Mountain Brook (9-5), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Muscle Shoals (4-2), Pelham (4-7), Robertsdale (7-8), Southside-Gadsden (8-5), Spanish Fort (9-4), Stanhope Elmore (7-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (12-1)
2. Holtville (13-1)
3. Russellville (6-6)
4. Madison Academy (7-6)
5. Headland (9-1)
6. Corner (7-1)
7. Alexandria (8-6)
8. Greenville (10-1)
9. Ardmore (7-2)
10. East Limestone (8-3)
Others nominated: Leeds (6-7), Parker (12-2), Sardis (7-6), West Point (6-5), UMS-Wright (5-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (10-3)
2. Gordo (4-3)
3. Oneonta (11-1)
4. American Christian (5-3)
5. Northside (9-1)
6. Hamilton (9-3)
7. Priceville (6-4)
8. Bibb County (6-5),
9. Jacksonville (5-5)
10. Central-Florence (5-3)
Others nominated: Bibb County (6-5), Brooks (2-3), Cherokee County (6-6), Haleyville (6-5), LAMP (8-3), Madison County (8-3), North Jackson (5-6), St. John Paul II (7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Phil Campbell (8-4)
2. East Lawrence (9-2)
3. Trinity (8-1)
4. Plainview (8-3)
5. Piedmont (7-4)
6. Bayside Academy (4-8)
7. Houston Academy (10-3)
8. Providence Christian (5-6)
9. Fyffe (6-3)
10. Lauderdale County (6-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (6-2), Flomaton (6-4), New Brockton (9-2), Opp (8-4), Thomasville (7-4), T.R. Miller (9-3), Wicksburg (11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (6-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-2)
3. Mars Hill (6-3)
4. Vincent (10-2)
5. Ariton (8-8)
6. Addison (6-2)
7. Leroy (6-3)
8. Spring Garden (8-1)
9. Southeastern (10-3)
10. Westbrook Christian (4-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (5-5), Hatton (3-7), Ider (8-3), Sand Rock (2-1), St. Luke’s (4-7), West End (5-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (8-2)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Millry (10-2)
4. Donoho (4-2)
5. Hackleburg (9-2)
6. Sumiton Christian (9-4)
7. Sweet Water (7-8)
8. Cedar Bluff (5-2)
9. Belgreen (6-2)
10. Florala (6-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (3-4), Covenant Christian (3-4).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2-1)
2. Macon-East (16-2)
3. Morgan Academy (10-2)
4. Wilcox Academy (12-3)
5. Bessemer Academy (10-5)
6. Clarke Prep (11-5)
7. Glenwood (12-2)
8. Patrician (9-3)
9. Autauga Academy (6-3)
10. Tuscaloosa Academy (4-5)
Others nominated: None.
--30--
