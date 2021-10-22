FLORENCE — Quintez McCoy accounted for three touchdowns as R.A. Hubbard rolled past Shoals Christian 46-0 in the Class 1A, Region 8 finale for both teams on Friday.
McCoy rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt 52 yards for a score and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Hampton.
Keyondrick Cobb connected with Tyran Murphy and Kenyan Suggs on touchdown passes, and Cobb, Murphy and Mikah McCoy each had an interception on defense.
R.A. Hubbard (6-3, 6-1) wraps up regular season play next week against New Hope. Shoals Christian’s season ends at 3-7.
Colbert Heights 27, East Lawrence 8: Jaylan Smith scored on a nine-yard run to account for East Lawrence’s lone touchdown in a Class 3A, Region 8 loss.
Cayden Rivers converted the 2-point attempt to cut Colbert Heights’ lead to 14-8 early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of late touchdown runs from Andrew Tedford and Austin Williams put the game out of reach.
