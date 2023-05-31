Garner signs with Calhoun

CADDO - For the first time in six years, an East Lawrence baseball player is headed to the next level.
Coleman Garner inked his letter of intent in a ceremony recently at East Lawrence High School. He will be attending Calhoun Community College.
"I'm really excited. I'm joining a great pitching staff and a really good hitting team," Garner said. "Hopefully we can win a conference title while I'm there."
Garner was the 2022 Moulton Advertiser county baseball player of the year and has been a key cog for East Lawrence baseball.
"He's a player that every coach looks for. He gives you a hard worth ethic and was a great leader for the team," said East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed. "He was a pinpoint for a program that needed a change."
Reed said Calhoun is getting a great player.
"They're getting a bulldog," Reed said. "When he gets on the mound, he will compete. They're getting a good one."
As for being the first baseball player from East Lawrence to sign in six years, Garner said it was a good feeling.
"It's very special to me. I've always wanted to play college sports and this program means a lot to me."
