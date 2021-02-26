Hatton achieves yearlong goal, punches ticket to Final Four
Caleb Suggs
HANCEVILLE – For a whole year the message for Hatton was simple, Birmingham or bust. Friday morning, they achieved that goal.
After two years of coming up just short the Hatton Lady Hornets finally punched their ticket to the Final Four, defeating Falkville 60-26
“This is a feeling I’ve never felt before. It’s unreal,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “We’ve worked so hard to get here and finally things have fell into place.”
On Monday Hatton avenged a two-year losing skid to Cold Springs. But the Hornets weren’t going to let the emotions of that win affect their game on Friday.
The Hornets led 20-3 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime before cruising to the win. Kamie Kirk led Hatton in scoring with 17 points, while Josie Harville had 15. Savannah Fowler had 12 for Falkville.
It’s been quite the journey for Kirk. Originally from Hatton, Kirk played at Lexington before transferring back prior to her Junior year in 2019. Her presence inside was the piece Hatton needed to complete their championship run.
“Me and Josie played in the same travel team. I remember telling her she needed to join my travel team and she was like ‘hey you need to come back to Hatton,” Kirk said. “I knew they needed some size inside and I was glad I was able to fill that role. I’m super excited (going to the Final Four). This has been my dream since I was a kid.”
For Falkville, the tough loss can’t overshadow what was an historic season. By finishing 23-10, the Blue Devils set a school record for wins.
“There were a lot of unknowns this season. We didn’t even know if we would get to have a full one, but everyday these girls came to work,” said Falkville head coach Jonathon Lacy. “I can’t say how proud I am of this group of seniors. They were here in the lows, and now they leave having gone to three regional tournaments, two Elite Eights, and set a school record for wins. The standard they’ve set here will stay for a long time.”
Hatton moves on to the Final Four where they will play Lanett on Wednesday at 9 am. That game will take place at Bill Harris Arena.
The Hornets’ goal all season may have been Birmingham, but Chamness said that changes now.
“We’re not finished. We’re not going to celebrate too much because we’ve got Lanett on Wednesday,” Chamness said. “Our goal was to get to Birmingham, but now it’s a different goal. It’s time to bring that blue map home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.