MOULTON - Lawrence County soccer continues to grow.
The Red Devils played their final home game this past week, picking up wins over Hamilton.
It helped bring to an end what has been the most successful season for Lawrence County high school soccer so far in the program’s short history.
“This is great,” said coach Brandi Logston. “This is our winningest season so far. I know we’ve only been a program for a short time, but it’s a big deal. We’re really excited.”
Logston says seeing the teams grow each season has been fun to watch.
“They amaze me everyday,” Logston said. “Everyday someone gets better. They pay attention, they learn and it’s really showing on the field.”
Soccer in high school sports is young in the county, but it continues to grow at a fast past.”
“It’s exciting. We’re starting to get recognition throughout schools, the kids are excited about it and we’re having great turnouts at games,” Logston said.
The hope is that next season will be even better.
“We’re still on the small side, but we’re growing and I hope we continue to grow,” Logston said. “We have a varsity and JV boys this year. Hopefully, next year we’ll have more girls and more boys, so we can have two totally separate seasons for JV and varsity.”
