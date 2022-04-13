Thompson named freshman of the week

Former Lawrence County star Sadie Thompson catches a ball at second base

 Caleb Suggs

Former Lawrence County Red Devil softball star Sadie Thompson was recently named the freshman of the week in the Gulf South Conference. A member of the UAH softball team, Thompson has been starting for the Chargers this season, batting .292 with 21 hits, 14 RBIs, nine walks and 17 runs scored. In the month of April, Thompson is batting .312. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.