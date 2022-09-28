Lawrence County wins at Warrior Invitational

It was complete domination by the Lawrence County Red Devils this past weekend.
Both the boys and girls teams came away with wins in the 1A-7A Warrior Invitational race that took place in Florence. It was the boys first win of the season.
In the boys race, Blake Graham placed second overall, while Carter Ray Godwin placed 10th.
Kain Parker, Will Marsh and Jeremiah Soria finished 13th, 14th and 18th respectively.
In the girls race Lillie McLemore, Ava Martin and Stella McDonald placed third, fourth and fifth. Olivia Marsh placed 10th and Emily LouAllen placed 13th.
Hatton’s girls also had success in the race, finishing second as a team. Sabrina Calhoun placed 20th, while Emerson Summers finished 25th.
