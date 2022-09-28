Lawrence County wins at Warrior Invitational

Lawrence County’s Blake Graham runs in a race from earlier this season. 

 Caleb Suggs

It was complete domination by the Lawrence County Red Devils this past weekend. 

Both the boys and girls teams came away with wins in the 1A-7A Warrior Invitational race that took place in Florence. It was the boys first win of the season. 

