The East Lawerence football game that was scheduled for this Friday at Phil Campbell has been canceled.
The Bobcats were forced to cancel due to Covid-19 concerns.
Now all eyes will be on Lauderdale County and Colbert Heights this Friday. If Lauderdale County wins, the Eagles will be Class 3A Region 8 champions.
If Colbert Heights wins, then next week's game between them and the Eagles will decide the Region championship.
