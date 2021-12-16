Fresh off a second straight 5A state championship, the Lawrence County girls cross country team was back at it.
The top six girls from the state championship team participated in the Silver Division of the the Running Lane National XC Championships in Huntsville two weeks ago and received a 5th place finish.
The team members finished in the following order:
Taylor Williams 18:55 (Personal Best)
Savannah Williams 19:00
Katie Mae Coan 19:02 (Personal Best)
Katie Dumas (19:19) (Personal Best)
Lillie McClemore (21:30)
Olivia Marsh (21:32)
Stella McDonald from LCHS participated in the Bronze finishing with a 22:17.
Due to rules and regulations of the AHSAA, the runners could participate as a team, however not under the Lawrence County High School name. Thus the Red Devils adopted the name “Pink Coyotes.”
