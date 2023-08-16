Turner joins Moulton Advertiser

Turner

Zane Turner has recently joined the staff of The Moulton Advertiser as sports and news writer.

Turner is obtaining a degree in Mass Communications from UNA. He gained experience in journalism and writing through his internship at The Decatur Daily and being a staff writer for the FlorAla newspaper,  where he coordinated and published weekly feature stories, wrote news and sports.

