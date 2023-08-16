Turner joins Moulton Advertiser

Zane Turner has recently joined the staff of The Moulton Advertiser as sports and news writer.
Turner is obtaining a degree in Mass Communications from UNA. He gained experience in journalism and writing through his internship at The Decatur Daily and being a staff writer for the FlorAla newspaper, where he coordinated and published weekly feature stories, wrote news and sports.
“I am happy to have this opportunity to work for The Moulton Advertiser. Lawrence County is full of inspiring and talented people,” Turner said. “I look forward to meeting and working with as many people from the community as possible. I will work hard to bring my fair and unbiased approach to reporting and writing to The Advertiser.”
Advertiser General Manager Teresa Woodruff said she is excited to have Turner join The Moulton Advertiser.
"I could not be happier to have Zane join our Advertiser team," Woodruff said. "I know the people of Lawrence County will welcome him with open arms. Zane has already proven to be such an asset to our newspaper. With his coverage of sports, as well as news, I'm certain our readers are going to be amazed with Zane's skills as a reporter and writer for The Advertiser."
