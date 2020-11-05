The playoffs are here and for the first time in 33 years all Lawrence County schools will be competing.
East Lawrence will host their first playoff game since 97, while Lawrence County, Hatton and R.A. Hubbard will all be on the road.
Here is everything you need to know about each team's playoff opponent:
East Lawrence vs. Saks
When: Friday, Nov. 6
Where: Eagle stadium in Trinity, AL
Eagles' record: 9-1
Opponent record: 7-3
Team analysis: Usually being region champions means you draw a weaker team to start the playoffs.
Not in East Lawrence's case.
Saks comes from one of the toughest regions in the state. The three teams that finished above the Wildcats are all ranked in the top 10. In any other Saks would be a No. 1 or 2 team.
The Eagles have a fight on their hands right out of the gate, and they'll need a top performance to get their first playoff win and preserve their magical season.
Coach's breakdown: "They are as athletic as anybody we've seen all year," said East Lawrence head coach Bo Culver. "They had the misfortune of being in the same region as the No. 2, 3 and 4 ranked teams in 3A so this is not your typical one vs four playoff matchup."
R.A. Hubbard at Ragland
When: Friday, Nov. 6
Where: John Ford Stadium in Ragland, AL
Chiefs' record: 5-4
Opponent record: 8-2
Team analysis: This is Ragland's first winning season since 2016. The Purple Devils started the year 1-2, but have since reeled off six straight wins.
Coach's breakdown: "They're winners, they've won all year," said Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. "They have a couple of skill guys on the edge that's good and their quarterback is a speedy and shifty guy. They're No. 2 in their region for a reason."
Lawrence County at Ramsay
When: Friday, Nov. 6
Where: Legion Field or Lawson Field in Birmingham, AL
Red Devils' record: 5-5
Opponent record: 10-0
Team analysis: No county team has a tougher task at hand than Lawrence County does with Ramsay.
The Rams are the top ranked team in 5A and have a slew of talented players. That includes edge rusher Jeremiah Williams, a top 100 player nationally that recently committed to the University of Florida.
However, the Red Devils do have experience in games like this. In 2017 they traveled to Scottsboro to take on the Wildcats and future Auburn QB Bo Nix, and nearly pulled the upset.
Coach's breakdown: "They're a magnet school so they have some very intelligent players as well as coaches," said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. "They're a very athletic, talented and well coached team. We've been in similar situations though before, having to travel to take on a tough team in the first round, so we hope we can draw from those experiences."
Hatton at Aliceville
Where: Memorial Stadium in Aliceville
Hornets' record: 5-5
Opponent record: 7-3
Team analysis: Aliceville is a very successful program. The Yellow Jackets won four straight region titles from 2016-19 and advanced to the state championship in 2016 and the semis in 2018.
Coach's breakdown: "They're a very athletic team with a lot of playmakers," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "When you get down in South Alabama you see a lot of good football teams and Aliceville is no exception. They're big upfront, they have athletes all over and their QB is a player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.