It’s been a difficult summer for the R.A. Hubbard football team.
Two members of the team — Derrick “D.J.” Wiggins and Javion Brown — were killed in a car accident June 8. Wiggins was 17 and Brown was 16.
As preparation for the upcoming football season continues, the Chiefs sense a responsibility to represent their late teammates.
“They’re going to be on the sidelines with us. That’s a fact,” senior center Orlanda Fells said at last week’s TimesDaily football media days. “No matter where we go, how hard we fight, I know that they’re just cheering us on from the sidelines.”
It would be an emotional offseason for their surviving teammates and coaches no matter how prominent those two players’ roles would have been this football season.
That Wiggins was the starting quarterback and Brown a starting fullback and linebacker, however, makes those young men’s absence even more noticeable as preparation for the upcoming season continues.
“I’m not saying if we still had them here everybody else wouldn’t put in (full effort),” senior lineman Armon Clay said. “But as far as them being gone, somebody will have to step up to be in their positions to make sure this team does what it needs to do to win.”
Football players and coaches from all four Lawrence County schools — R.A. Hubbard, Hatton, Lawrence County and East Lawrence — gathered for a memorial service in the R.A. Hubbard gym June 10.
But the Chiefs are the ones who returned to a locker room that is missing two important people.
“We just decided to get together, reminisce on the good times,” Fells said. “Can’t do anything else. You can sit at home and cry all day, but you’ve still got stuff to do.”
Despite making the playoffs last year and in 2018, R.A. Hubbard hasn’t won a playoff game since 2013. Senior nose guard Monta Orr said changing that meant a lot to Wiggins and Brown.
“For the rest of the season, I want to make the boys proud,” Orr said.
As R.A. Hubbard works toward improving upon last year’s 5-6 record, many will no doubt do so with Wiggins and Brown in mind.
Clay said he will be playing for his team this season as well as the two teammates he doesn’t get to see anymore.
“I knew Javion and D.J. were looking forward to this season we were going to have, so for me it’s playing as hard as I can, even if I’m tired,” Clay said. “The other opponent is going to have to feel me this season because I know if they were here they’d be doing the same thing.”
“ … That first game, it’s going to be personal, playing without two of my homeboys, playing without two of my teammates. That’s for the rest of the season.”
The Chiefs open the season against Sheffield, which beat them 27-12 last fall.
“Two of our fallen teammates, they were looking forward to that first game before summer workouts even started,” senior running back/cornerback Tyran Murphy said. “So that first game will be for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.