First team
Offense
Quarterback - Briley Kerby, Hatton: Kerby wrapped up a stellar career at Hatton by passing for 797 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Running back - Carsen Reed, Hatton: The Hatton senior rushed for 629 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry.
Running back - Jaylan Smith, East Lawrence: Smith finished the year with 73 carries for 543 yards and 3 touchdowns. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Also had 12 catches for 161 yards and 1 touchdown.
Wide receiver - Braylon Dame, Lawrence County: Dame led the county with 560 yards receiving. He had five touchdowns.
Wide receiver - Tasean Love, Hatton: The Hornets sophomore finished the year with 272 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
Wide receiver - Quintez McCoy, East Lawrence: Finished the year with 9 catches for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns
Offensive lineman - Braden Stafford, Hatton: Recorded 27 pancake blocks for the Hornets.
Offensive lineman - Daekwon Burgin, East Lawrence: The Eagles top lineman who started all 10 games.
Offensive lineman - Jacob Fountain, Hatton: Finished with 12 pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman - Kole McMillan, Hatton: Finished the year with 11 pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman - Cooper Wilkerson, Lawrence County: Considered the Red Devils top lineman in 2022.
--
Defense
Defensive lineman - Braden Stafford, Hatton: Finished with 47 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3 hurries and a sack. He also forced two fumbles.
Defensive lineman - Trace Hill, Hatton: Hill had 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Defensive lineman - Wyatt Kelsoe, Lawrence County: Finished the year with 64 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He forced three fumbles and blocked a punt.
Defensive lineman - Weston Burney, Hatton: Burney had 43 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and a sack. He also forced three fumbles.
Linebacker - Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence County: Dutton capped his career with 140 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. He also forced two fumbles.
Linebacker - Carsen Reed, Hatton: Reed finished the year with 63 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Linebacker - Micah Harville, Hatton: Harville had 65 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Defensive back - Quintez McCoy, East Lawrence: Finished the year with 24 tackles and 2 forced fumbles.
Defensive back - Alex Brackin, Hatton: Brackin had 65 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
Defensive back - Kaiden Wear, Lawrence County: Finished the year with 64 tackles, six passes defended and an interception.
Defensive back - Tasean Love, Hatton; Finished the year with 33 tackles, 9 passes defended and three interceptions.
--
Second team
Offense Quarterback - Walker Letson, East Lawrence: Letson had 29 completions on 75 attempts for 445 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 67 carries for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Running back - Kameron Pitt, East Lawrence: Pitt had 124 carries for 436 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Running back - AJ Alexander, Lawrence County: Alexander finished with 318 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver - Kyle Hampton, Hatton: Hampton had six catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
Wide receiver - Kahne Little, Hatton: Little also had 176 yards receiving on nine catches. He had a touchdown.
Offensive lineman - Teon Dayes, Lawrence County: One of the Red Devils’ top linemen.
Offensive lineman - Tayden Montgomery, Hatton: Finished with eight pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman - Layton Wilson, Hatton: Had eight pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman - Jace Terry, Hatton: Finished with three pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman - Brody Kitchens, East Lawrence: Started all 10 games for the Eagles
--
Defense
Defensive lineman - Braylen Johnson, East Lawrence: Totaled 55 tackles
Defensive lineman - Jesse Cartee, Lawrence County: Finished with 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
Defensive lineman - Nathan Mitchell, Lawrence County: Mitchell had 39 tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Defensive lineman - Jace Terry, Hatton: Finished with 37 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Linebacker - Kameron Pitt, East Lawrence: Pitt had 42 tackles.
Linebacker - Caden Norwood, Lawrence County: Finished with 79 tackles and .5 sacks.
Linebacker - Tylon Smith, East Lawrence: Had 43 tackles.
Defensive back - Jasper Crumpton, Hatton: Finished with 44 tackles, six tackles for loss 1.5 sacks and an interception.
Defensive back - Walker Letson, East Lawrence: Had 25 tackles and 1 interception.
Defensive back - Ryder McGregory, Lawrence County: Finished with 55 tackles and five passes defended.
Defensive back - Cole Borden, Hatton: Had 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.