Lawrence County’s Williams just keeps on running

MOULTON - Much like Forrest Gump in the 1994 hit movie, Savannah Williams just keeps on running.
The only difference is Williams keeps running for gold.
Whether it’s cross country or track, the Lawrence County junior has shown time and time again that she’s one of the best runners around.
Already a star in cross country, Williams added to her already stacked resume this past spring, placing first in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m races to win three state championships at the 5A state track meet.
Because of this, Williams was chosen as the 2022 Decatur Daily girl’s track runner of the year.
“Of course that was my goal, but to be honest I didn’t really expect it,” Williams said of winning three championships. “It’s an unreal feeling. I still have a hard time believing it.”
After suffering an injury that set her back in the 2020-21 school year, Willams had plans for a big comeback in 2021-22.
But even in her wildest dreams, she never expected to win four state championships (three track, one cross country) in one school year.
“That was definitely not what I expected,” Williams said. “I’ve just had a lot of great coaches and teammates that have pushed me.”
Ironically, track was never something Williams saw herself competing for championships in.
“I didn’t even do track in 7th grade, which was when I started cross country. Emily Daniel convinced me to start in the 8th,” said Williams. “It was really just a way to stay in shape between basketball and cross country season.”
With her success in cross country and now in track, it’s hard to believe there was a time that Williams despised running.
“It’s funny because my dad used to make me run and I would always try and fake an injury to get out of it,” Williams said.
Luckily for her, she had a family that opened her eyes to a whole new life.
“It’s a lifestyle,” she said. “I love running. Even after high school and college is over I’ll still be running.”
Before all of that, however, Williams still has one more high school season left. Could she possibly add to her already five state championships?
“We’ll see. Just got to keep running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.