Player of the year: Coleman Garner, East Lawrence.: The Eagles’ ace went 7-2 with 76 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Garner also hit .308 for the season. 

--

Coach of the year: Tanner Reed, East Lawrence: In his first season, Reed led the Eagles to a 17=10 record, a state playoff berth and a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A. 

--

First team 

Lane Smith, East Lawrence: Smith hit .389 with 15 RBIs, 22 runs scored and a homerun. He also had a .481 OBP, 1.003 OPS and .522 SLG. 

Parker Huff, Hatton: Huff hit .389 with 35 hits while going 17 for 18 on stolen bases.

Lucas Filyaw, East Lawrence: The senior hit .356 with 17 RBIs and 21 runs scored. 

Braden Stafford, Hatton: The Class 2A honorable mention selection hit .361 with 29 RBIs, 10 doubles and four home runs.

Coleman Garner, East Lawrence: Went 7-2 with 76 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Garner also hit .308 for the season. 

Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County: Gholston hit .339 with 11 stolen bases and 18 runs scored.

Wil Steadman, Hatton: Batted .377 with 20 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Had an OBP of .529. 

Eli Long, Lawrence County: Batted .341 with an OBP of .413. 

Micah Harville, Hatton: Batted .371 with an OBP of .519 and a OPS  of 1.051. 

Trey Rikard, East Lawrence: Batted .357 with 14 RBIs. 

--

Second team 

Carson Posey, East Lawrence 

Preston Hood, East Lawrence 

Alex Brackin, Hatton 

Cain Byars, Lawrence County: 

Wiley Bowling, Lawrence County

Cade Miley, Hatton 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.