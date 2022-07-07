Player of the year: Coleman Garner, East Lawrence.: The Eagles’ ace went 7-2 with 76 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Garner also hit .308 for the season.
Coach of the year: Tanner Reed, East Lawrence: In his first season, Reed led the Eagles to a 17=10 record, a state playoff berth and a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A.
First team
Lane Smith, East Lawrence: Smith hit .389 with 15 RBIs, 22 runs scored and a homerun. He also had a .481 OBP, 1.003 OPS and .522 SLG.
Parker Huff, Hatton: Huff hit .389 with 35 hits while going 17 for 18 on stolen bases.
Lucas Filyaw, East Lawrence: The senior hit .356 with 17 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
Braden Stafford, Hatton: The Class 2A honorable mention selection hit .361 with 29 RBIs, 10 doubles and four home runs.
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence: Went 7-2 with 76 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Garner also hit .308 for the season.
Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County: Gholston hit .339 with 11 stolen bases and 18 runs scored.
Wil Steadman, Hatton: Batted .377 with 20 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Had an OBP of .529.
Eli Long, Lawrence County: Batted .341 with an OBP of .413.
Micah Harville, Hatton: Batted .371 with an OBP of .519 and a OPS of 1.051.
Trey Rikard, East Lawrence: Batted .357 with 14 RBIs.
Second team
Carson Posey, East Lawrence
Preston Hood, East Lawrence
Alex Brackin, Hatton
Cain Byars, Lawrence County:
Wiley Bowling, Lawrence County
Cade Miley, Hatton
