Lawrence County falls to Russellville in final second
Lawrence County’s Connor Southern drives past a Russellville defender during the Red Devils’ game Friday night 
 
 
 
 Caleb Suggs

RUSSELLVILLE - The Russellville Golden Tigers escaped with a win over Lawrence County Friday night in the final second. 

Playing for the Class 5A, Area 15 championship, Lawrence County gave its best shot on the road. The Red Devils came up one point short, however, as Russellville won 62-61 thanks to a free throw with .3 seconds left. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.