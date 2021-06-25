Less than a week after the East Lawrence football and softball coaches departed from their job, the Eagles’ baseball coach has done the same.
Zach Standridge, who has led the Eagles for the past four years, has stepped down from his role as head coach.
The move was made official on Friday.
An East Lawrence graduate, he came to the school from Elkmont, where he was the Decatur Daily coach of the year. After inheriting a five-win team, he led the Eagles to the playoffs in his second season.
Standridge made an impact, not only on the field, but off as well, playing a large role in upgrading the team’s facilities, which included a hitting facility, concrete back stop, hitters eye and a new scoreboard.
Standridge will not be leaving the school, rather stepping down to coach the middle school program, where his son will play. He will also be taking a role in the Eagles’ basketball program.
“Zach has done a tremendous job for us and we’re excited that he will be remaining on staff to help our program, as well as taking a role in the East Lawrence basketball program, where he was a star player,” said East Lawrence Principal Ron Rikard.
Tanner Reed, a former college baseball player and recent addition to the Eagles’ staff, will take over as the new head baseball coach.
