The Hatton Hornets fell Friday night to Colbert County in heartbreaking fashion 25-24. 
Looking for their first win ever over the Indians, the Hornets raced to a 16-13 halftime lead. 
Colbert County went up 19-16 in the third but the Hornets took the lead back 24-19. 
Colbert County would score the final touchdown though, sealing the win.  
Hatton Quarterback Briley Kerby and running back Carsen Reed both had rushing touchdowns in the game. Braden Stafford, a defensive lineman, had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. 
Hatton (1-3) will travel to East Lawrence next week for a cross county non-region game. 
--
R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips 6
 The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs picked up their third straight Class 1A region 8 win Friday night when they went on the road and defeated Phillips Bear Creek 18-6. 
Tyran Murphy had two touchdowns in the game, a 65 yard run and a 30 yard reception from quarterback Keyondrick Cobb. The Chiefs' other touchdown came on a 10 yard pass from Cobb to Quintez McCoy. 
With the win Hubbard is now 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in region play. 
The Chiefs will be off next week before resuming region play the following week against Vina. 
--
Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0
- The Lawrence County Red Devils were no match for undefeated Class 5A No. 7 ranked Russellville Friday night. 
The Red Devils lost to the Golden Tigers 43-0 in a game that started 30 minutes late due to weather. 
After a scoreless first quarter, Russellville scored 21 points in the second and 22 points in the third quarter to put the game away. 
Conner Warhust, TJ King and Randall Johnson all scored two touchdowns in the game. 
With the loss, Lawrence County drops to 0-4 and 0-2 in region play. They will host Westminster Christian next Friday in a non-region game. 
 
 

