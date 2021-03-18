Lawrence County cross country star Steele Joiner was recently selected to the North/South All Star race that will be held in Montgomery in July. Joiner was one of 10 runners selected to be part of the North All Star team.
Joiner selected as North/South All Star
- Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
