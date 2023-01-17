HATTON - The Hatton boys and girls picked up big wins Monday night.
Both teams defeated East Lawrence, with the boys winning 60-53 and the girls 67-49.
The wins meant that both Hatton teams finish the 2022-23 season a perfect 4-0 against other Lawrence County opponents
--
Little leads Hatton to big win
While it's been a more balance attack this season, Kahne Little showed Monday he's still the same star player that averaged over 20 points per game a season ago.
The Hatton junior finished with a game high 22 points to lead the Hornets to the win.
"He shot it well (tonight)," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "We still kind of go as he goes offensively. He's had some games lately where he's had to shoot more shots, but tonight he was on."
After leading 28-27 at halftime, the Hornets outscored the Eagles 32-26 in the second half.
The loss was another for East Lawrence in a tight game where the Eagles struggled to close.
"We have to eliminate the unforced turnovers and quick shots," said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. "I thought we guarded well tonight, but we struggled with rebounds."
PJ Head led East Lawrence with 18 points, while Coleman Garner had 11.
--
Dominant second half leads Hatton girls over East Lawrence
Trailing 32-19 at halftime, the Hatton Hornets flipped a switch at the break.
After being out hustled the entire first half, the Hornets dominated the second, outscoring East Lawrence 48-17.
"I just told them they (East Lawrence) wanted it more than they did," said Hatton head coach Erika Little. "I thought we were being lazy and I didn't want to see us take a step back after taking several steps forward these past few games."
"Credit to them they really responded in the second half,"
Brianna Oliver led Hatton with 17 points. Kailyn Quails and Eva Armstead both finished with 12.
Hannah Hill eld East Lawrence with 15, while Jordyn Beck added 10.
While an improved team, the Eagles lack of depth costed them Monday night.
"It definitely caught up with us," said East Lawrence head coach Lacrissa Martin. "Overall, I thought we played a great game. This program has come a long way since last year."
