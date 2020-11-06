Briley Kerby tossed a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to give Hatton an early lead, but the Hornets couldn't hold on in a 27-14 loss to Aliceville in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
Kerby connected with Ridge Harrison and Carter Reed to give Hatton a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but Aliceville scored 20 unanswered points over the final three quarters to secure the win.
Kerby finished with 176 yards passing. Harrison caught eight passes for 140 yards.
Hatton's season ends at 5-6. Aliceville will host Cleveland next Friday.
