Hatton claims home field advantage with dominating win over Sheffield

 Hatton's Dagen Brown takes a lead off from first base during the Hornets' game vs. Sheffield Tuesday night. 

 Caleb Suggs

HATTON - For the fifth year in a row, the Hatton Hornets will play host to the area tournament. 

The Hornets clinched home field advantage for the tournament Tuesday night when they dominated Sheffield 15-0 in three innings. 

