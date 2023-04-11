Hatton claims home field advantage with dominating win over Sheffield

HATTON - For the fifth year in a row, the Hatton Hornets will play host to the area tournament.
The Hornets clinched home field advantage for the tournament Tuesday night when they dominated Sheffield 15-0 in three innings.
"Five years in a row is a big accomplishment," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "It can be a headache, but it's something to be proud of."
"Now we have to see if we can win it," he added.
Hatton scored two runs in the first inning Tuesday before exploding for seven in the second. They added six in the third to finish the win.
Bradyn Mitchell finished the game with two hits and two RBIs at the plate, while also getting the win in the circle, allowing no hits with seven strikeouts. Arlie Armstrong had a hit and four RBIs, including an inside the park homerun.
Tuesday was also senior night for Hatton, which will say goodbye to five seniors, Bradyn MitchellKailyn Quails, Mallie Yarbrough, Dagen Brown and Jazzmine Mason.
Even though it won't be the last time those girls play on the field, it was still a bittersweet night.
"It's sad when you think about leaving your teammates after everything we've been through," Quails said. "But you know you'll always have the memories."
"We've been together for six years and in a month we won't be teammates ever again," Mitchell added. "That's surreal to think about."
Before that happens though, Hatton has goals to meet. The Hornets are looking to win the area tournament, advance to regionals and then make a push for another state tournament berth.
Both players and coaches say there's still things to work on, but they feel the team is on the right track.
"We need some practice time. We're doing some things well, making the routine plays, but we're not making all the key plays that are needed to make a run yet," Bowling said. "Hopefully we can get through this grind, get back on the practice field and get to that level that we need to be at."
