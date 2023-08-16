It’s been three years since Bo Culver elevated the East Lawrence Eagles to their first winning record since 1997 and then to the state playoffs. Since then, the Eagles have struggled to repeat that winning season, and the losing has made starting running back Kameron Pitt hungry for wins.
“Going two years without a winning season sucks. It’s my senior season so I’ve got to go and play my heart out this year because we can’t go out with another losing season,” Pitt said.
After going 9-2 in 2020, East Lawrence has had records of 3-7 in 2021 and 0-10 last year.
Mac Hampton is the new head coach of the Eagles and he said he sees Pitt’s hunger for success.
“He wants to win, because they lost his sophomore year, they lost his junior year. So he just wants to win and he shows it in his actions. He’s just hungry, period,” Hampton said.
Hampton was an assistant coach under Sean Holt last season and said he has seen a jump in maturity from Pitt, who has improved his strength in the weight room.
“He went up like 90 pounds on his squat, however much on his bench and power clean,” Hampton said. “He never missed a day. He was here every day. You don’t want to say anybody’s perfect, but he does what’s right very consistently.”
Pitt made the second team all-county roster last year with his role at running back, finishing the season with 124 carries for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s getting more versatile now. He’s gotten faster, smarter and of course he’s gotten bigger and stronger,” Hampton said. “All that comes with that hunger. That want to do better. He wants to do his part to have success.”
Hampton said coaches plan on using Pitt any way they can.
“Whatever we can use him for to win, that’s what we’re going to do. Handing him the ball, throwing it to him, letting him block, whatever,” Hampton said. “He’s probably going to be playing some linebacker on defense, so we’re going to saddle him up and ride him in.”
Hampton said leadership from his seniors is something he has to have in order to win, and he’s been able to rely on Pitt for that role.
“He’s been a leader. He’s not very vocal, he’ll talk, but he’s more action oriented than he is vocally oriented,” Hampton said. “Like he doesn’t have to say anything when we run sprints because everybody sees he’s running his sprints. In the weight room, they look at how he jumped in his maxes. So I see him as the definition of lead by example.”
He said a saying that he shares with his players is: “You’ll never be a good football player until you become a good person.”
“You’ve got to do what’s right, you’ve got to go to class, study and pay attention. Get rest at night and not stay up on your phone,” Hampton said. “You have to be respectful and have manners and he does that. I guess it’s more of a natural thing because you can tell he’s not putting any effort into (following those habits). That’s just who he is.”
Pitt himself said he has seen those gains that Hampton mentioned.
“I have definitely seen improvements in the weight room,” Pitt said. “I have to just keep working on the field, but I really think I have seen improvements in my skills and abilities.”
Pitt said he has been playing since he was 5 years old and has been with the team since his freshman season. He said his strengths lie in his fundamentals and football IQ.
“The coaching staff coach Mac has brought in this year, they’ve taught me a lot, they’ve really helped me improve in what I do,” Pitt said. “They’ve taught me how to cut off blocks and ball security, things like that.”
He said he has gained 15 pounds over the summer, a gain he attributes to his time in the weight room and better diet. However, he said he is not satisfied with his improvements.
“My main thing I need to work on is my speed; just long-distance. I can get through the hole fast, but long distance speed is where I really need to work on.”
Leading by example has always been ingrained in him, according to Pitt. He understands his leadership position and doesn’t shy away from it.
“I just have to lead by example. All the underclassmen coming up, I have to teach them and show them what to do. I want to be the best person I can be toward them,” Pitt said. “I don’t like talking big about myself, I just go out there and do what I need to do.”
He said he has seen improvements in the entire team, not just himself. He attributes the improvements to the coaching staff Hampton has brought in and said he is excited to see what the season has to show for the Eagles.
