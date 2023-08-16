It’s been three years since Bo Culver elevated the East Lawrence Eagles to their first winning record since 1997 and then to the state playoffs. Since then, the Eagles have struggled to repeat that winning season, and the losing has made starting running back Kameron Pitt hungry for wins.

“Going two years without a winning season sucks. It’s my senior season so I’ve got to go and play my heart out this year because we can’t go out with another losing season,” Pitt said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.