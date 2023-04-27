Lawrence County soccer continues to rise

MOULTON - A year ago there was plenty of optimism surrounding the Lawrence County soccer program.
Flash forward to the present and that optimism has only grown larger.
Now in its third year as a varsity program, the Red Devils have grown into a respectable 5A program.
“It’s been phenomenal to see the improvement we continue to make each year,” said Brandi Logston, who oversees the Lawrence County soccer program. “Last year we were excited for the boys winning their first game, now they’ve won seven. The girls have made huge strides as well.”
“It’s amazing to see how the teams improve more and more each year,” she added.
Logston gave a lot of the credit to the players for helping to build the program.
“As a coach and an educator there’s nothing better than seeing kids buy into what you’re trying to build,” said Logston. “I feel like we’re building Lawrence County into a successful soccer program. We want to have one of the best 5A programs.”
“We certainly have the talent for it,” she said.
This year Gabriela Plaza has led the girls team with 17 goals scored. Skye Letson has the shots on goal saved.
Logston said the support the program has received has continued to grow as well.
“We’ve had a student section at multiple games this year, which is new for us,” she said. “The students, the teachers, the community, they’ve all been very supportive
The Red Devils season came to an end this week, but that doesn’t mean they’re not planning for more improvements for next year.
“In another year we plan to be in the postseason,” Logston said. “We were so close this year. It’s right there, ours for the taking.”
