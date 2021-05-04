Culver excited for first spring with East Lawrence

Bo Culver admits he hasn't always been the biggest fan of spring training
Coming into this year though, he's very excited.
Last year Culver was hired to take over the East Lawrence football program on Monday, March 9. The excitement was short lived, however, as that very same week was when Covid-19 hit.
Schools closed down for the rest of the semester, meaning Culver didn't get to meet with his team for the first time until June.
"Coming in when you're a new guy you really want to have that spring to get acclimated to the team," Culver said. "Instead, your first day you have to come in saying 'we've got to grind and get to work, oh and by the way I'm coach Culver.' It was definitely a challenge."
Despite missing spring though, the Eagles still had their best season in school history, finishing 9-2 with a region championship. The record earned them their first winning season since 1997.
"The things we were able to do was truly a testament to these kids," Culver said. "They really bought in to what we wanted to do, and all the credit goes to them. You can change a lot of things, but in the short amount of time we had, you can't change work ethic."
Now with a full season under his belt, Culver is looking forward to his first spring with the Eagles.
"I'll be the first to tell you that I've never been a huge spring training guy. I think with everything we're allowed to do in the summer now, the benefits of it aren't as great," Culver said. "But the excitement of it and the fun of being out there with the guys is really why you do it. And with not having spring last year it's going to be fun to get out there this year."
Every team has goals they hope to achieve going into spring practice and for East Lawrence they hope to identify young players that help them replace the 18 seniors they lost.
"We've got some guys who were freshman last year who are going to be sophomores who are going to have to play," Culver said. "We want to see their growth. We've seen it in the weight room, now we want to see it mentally."
"We've also got guys that played that we want to see take the next step," Culver said. "Cayden Rivers was a running back, Isiah Hubbard started four games at quarterback as a sophomore and now he'll be our starter this year. How do those guys turn the page? That's what we want to see."
