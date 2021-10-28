TRINITY – Caden Rivers and the East Lawrence football team closed out the 2021 season on a high note on Thursday, using an overpowering rushing attack to top Sheffield 37-34.
Rivers was the workhorse for the Eagles, carrying the ball 43 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He also converted a pair of 2-point attempts as East Lawrence overcame a 26-14 third-quarter deficit to pull out the victory.
Rivers got East Lawrence on the board first, scoring on a 1-yard run with 8:22 to play in the first quarter. Sheffield scored 20 straight points to build a 20-7 lead before Rivers scored on a 6-yard run to trim the lead to 20-14 with 9:40 to play in the third quarter.
A 45-yard touchdown run extended Sheffield’s lead to 26-14 before Walker Letson (19 yards) and Bralyn Robinson (23 yards) scored rushing touchdowns on consecutive possessions to give East Lawrence a 29-26 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Rivers converted the 2-point attempt after Robinson’s touchdown as East Lawrence claimed its first lead since the first quarter.
Sheffield answered with an 18-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion to take a 34-19 lead with 6:02 to play.
The Eagles put together a long drive on their ensuing possession, taking the lead for good when Rivers scored his third rushing touchdown and tacked on the 2-point run with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.
East Lawrence’s season ends at 3-7. Sheffield finished with a record of 2-8.
New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38
R.A. Hubbard's Kyle Hampton finished with 196 yards receiving and two touchdowns Thursday night but it wasn't enough as the Chiefs fell to New Hope.
Quarterback Keyondrick Cobb threw two touchdowns and ran for two more. Mikey McCoy had a rushing touchdown.
R.A. Hubbard will host Meek next week in the first round of the AHSAA state playoffs.
