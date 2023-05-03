The Lawrence County Red Devils are headed to the regional softball tournament. 

After dropping game one in the Class 5A, 16 tournament on Monday, the Red Devils bounced back on Tuesday to win two against Russellville and Ardmore and punch their ticket to the tournament. 

