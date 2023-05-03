The Lawrence County Red Devils are headed to the regional softball tournament.
After dropping game one in the Class 5A, 16 tournament on Monday, the Red Devils bounced back on Tuesday to win two against Russellville and Ardmore and punch their ticket to the tournament.
Lawrence County 10, Russellville 3: Bella Cross hit a homer, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in the elimination game. McKenzie Hyche went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Lawrence County 7, Ardmore 5: Cross and Hyche each had home runs to force a late game Tuesday for the tournament championship. Both teams are advancing to the North Regional. Kaytie LouAllen got the win in relief.
